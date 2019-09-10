Mehuli Ghosh Bags Twin Titles In 10m Air Rifle At National Trials

Promising shooter Mehuli Ghosh ,19, on Tuesday won both the senior and junior women's 10m air rifle crowns at the National Shooting Trials (T6) at Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range. Mehuli stole the limelight, winning the senior women's 10m air rifle with a score of 252 over Madhya Pradesh's Shreya Agrawal who finished with 251.2 to earn second place. Apurvi Chandela of Rajasthan shot 229.3 to finish third.

Anhad Jawanda and Parul Kumar won the men's 25m rapid fire pistol and men's 50m rifle 3 positions title respectively.

Mehuli was even more ruthless in the junior women's event, winning by a score of 252.2 which was way ahead of Punjab's silver medallist Khushi Saini's total of 248.8.

Meanwhile Anhad shot 31 in the final of the men's 25m rapid fire pistol to get better of Gurpreet Singh, who shot 26.

Kerala's Thomas George came third with 23. In the junior men's event, Vijayveer Sidhu of Chandigarh won with a finals score of 31.