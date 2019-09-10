 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Shooting

Mehuli Ghosh Bags Twin Titles In 10m Air Rifle At National Trials

Updated: 10 September 2019 23:09 IST

Mehuli Ghosh won both the senior and junior women's 10m air rifle crowns at the National Shooting Trials (T6) at Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range, New Delhi.

Mehuli Ghosh Bags Twin Titles In 10m Air Rifle At National Trials
Mehuli Ghosh defeated Madhya Pradesh's Shreya Agrawal in senior category. © Twitter

Promising shooter Mehuli Ghosh,19, on Tuesday won both the senior and junior women's 10m air rifle crowns at the National Shooting Trials (T6) at Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range. Mehuli stole the limelight, winning the senior women's 10m air rifle with a score of 252 over Madhya Pradesh's Shreya Agrawal who finished with 251.2 to earn second place. Apurvi Chandela of Rajasthan shot 229.3 to finish third.

Anhad Jawanda and Parul Kumar won the men's 25m rapid fire pistol and men's 50m rifle 3 positions title respectively.

Mehuli was even more ruthless in the junior women's event, winning by a score of 252.2 which was way ahead of Punjab's silver medallist Khushi Saini's total of 248.8.

Meanwhile Anhad shot 31 in the final of the men's 25m rapid fire pistol to get better of Gurpreet Singh, who shot 26.

Kerala's Thomas George came third with 23. In the junior men's event, Vijayveer Sidhu of Chandigarh won with a finals score of 31.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Shooting
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Mehuli Ghosh won both the senior and junior women's 10m air rifle crowns
  • Mehuli Ghosh defeated Madhya Pradesh's Shreya Agrawal in senior category
  • Apurvi Chandela of Rajasthan shot 229.3 to finish third
Related Articles
Indian Shooters Still Hopeful Of Sport
Indian Shooters Still Hopeful Of Sport's Inclusion In 2022 Commonwealth Games
Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju Urges UK Sports Secretary To Include Shooting In 2022 Commonwealth Games
Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju Urges UK Sports Secretary To Include Shooting In 2022 Commonwealth Games
ISSF World Cup: Manu Bhaker-Saurabh Chaudhary Win Gold, Unprecedented Finish For India
ISSF World Cup: Manu Bhaker-Saurabh Chaudhary Win Gold, Unprecedented Finish For India
Apurvi Chandela, Deepak Kumar Hand India 4th Gold In Rio Shooting World Cup
Apurvi Chandela, Deepak Kumar Hand India 4th Gold In Rio Shooting World Cup
Yashaswini Deswal Shoots Down Gold, Secures 9th Olympic Quota For India
Yashaswini Deswal Shoots Down Gold, Secures 9th Olympic Quota For India
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.