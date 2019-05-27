 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Shooting

ISSF World Cup: Saurabh Chaudhary Wins 10m Air Pistol Gold

Updated: 27 May 2019 19:11 IST

Saurabh Chaudhary broke his own world record at the ISSF World Cup 2019.

ISSF World Cup: Saurabh Chaudhary Wins 10m Air Pistol Gold
Saurabh Chaudhary made the country proud at ISSF World Cup 2019. © AFP

Saurabh Chaudhary, the 17-year-old sensation, made the country proud once again as he bagged a gold in the 10 metre Air Pistol category at the ISSF World Cup in Munich. The teenage broke his own world record of 245 by shooting 246.3 points in the final to take the top podium finish. It is the second gold medal at the ISSF World Cup 2019 for India after Apurvi Chandela clinched it on Sunday. Chaudhary had proved his mettle at World stage earlier when he bagged a gold at the World Cup in New Delhi, earlier this year. His impressive run also includes a gold medal in Youth Olympic Games (2018) and a gold in 2018 Asian Games. 

He also holds the World record in 10m Air Pistol category for both senior and junior level.

Chaudhary has also impressed in the mixed team event for India as he along with Manu Bhaker had earlier won a gold medal in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed team event at the ISSF Shooting World Cup 2019 in Beijing.

The Indian pair defeated Jiang Ranxin and Pang Wei of China by a comprehensive margin of 16-6 in the gold medal battle.

It was the second consecutive gold for Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary at the ISSF World Cup as they had clinched a gold in the same category in the New Delhi edition of the shooting World Cup in February this year.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Shooting
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Chaudhary broke his own world record at the ISSF World Cup 2019
  • Chaudhary made the country proud once again
  • Chaudhary had proved his mettle at World stage earlier
Related Articles
Apurvi Chandela Wins Year
Apurvi Chandela Wins Year's Second Women's 10m Air Rifle World Cup Gold
Apurvi Chandela Becomes World Number One In 10m Air Rifle ISSF Rankings
Apurvi Chandela Becomes World Number One In 10m Air Rifle ISSF Rankings
Shooters Heena Sidhu, Ankur Mittal Recommended For the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award
Shooters Heena Sidhu, Ankur Mittal Recommended For the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award
ISSF World Cup: India Top Medals Tally At Beijing Shooting World Cup
ISSF World Cup: India Top Medals Tally At Beijing Shooting World Cup
ISSF World Cup: Abhishek Verma Wins Gold In 10m Air Pistol, Secures Olympic Quota For India
ISSF World Cup: Abhishek Verma Wins Gold In 10m Air Pistol, Secures Olympic Quota For India
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
ss