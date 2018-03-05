ISSF World Cup: Manu Bhaker, 16-Year-Old Indian, Wins Gold In 10m Air Pistol

India's pistol shooter Manu Bhaker on Saturday won gold in the women's 10m Air Pistol final at the ISSF World Cup in Guadalajara, Mexico. Manu, who claimed her first World Cup gold, scored 237.5 in the final round to beat hometown favourite Alejandra Zavala Vazquez, who scored 237.1. The 16-year-old India capitalised on Alejandra's mistakes as she failed to keep her 1.9-point advantage. Alejandra fired twice inside the 8th ring, while Manu reduced the gap with an 8.5 and then 10.6 to secure India's second gold.

At the end of day two of the competition (four out of 15 events), India had two gold medals - both won in the Air Pistol individual events - and three bronze medals.

While Manu achieved a podium finish, her teammate Yashaswini Singh Deswal (20) achieved her best World Cup placement, scoring 196.1 points as she finished 4th.

Manu, an 11th class student, who recently secured a quota place for the 2018 Buenos Aires Youth Olympic Games, said that she was extremely happy on winning gold as this was her first World Cup. She further added that she is looking to perform even better in the upcoming competitions.

Earlier, Ravi Kumar won his first World Cup medal - a bronze in the Men's 10m Air Rifle event. Ravi had made it to three finals last year, including in the World Cup Finals, without winning a medal.

He shot 226.4 and had to beat compatriot Deepak Kumar in a shoot-off for third and fourth spots in the final.

The results:

Women:

10m air pistol: 1. Manu Bhaker 237.5 (572); 2. Alejandra Zavala Vazquez 237.1 (579); 3. Celine Goberville 217.0 (575); 4. Yashaswini Singh Deswal 196.1 (571); 13. Mahima Tuhi Agrawal 568.

Men: