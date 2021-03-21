India's Ganemat Sekhon won the bronze medal in the women's Skeet event at the ISSF World Cup being held in Delhi. The other Indian in the fray, Karttiki Shaktawat finished fourth, just missing out on a medal. United Kingdom's Amber Hill went on to win the gold medal, beating Kazakhstan's Zoya Kravchenko in a shootout after the two ended on the same score after 60 targets. Shaktawat had started strong, leading for the first two sets of 10 targets, and staying either tied at the top or very close behind for the third set, before falling behind in the fourth. Sekhon, on the other hand, came back from a slow start to grow into the final and stayed neck-to-neck with Hill and Kravchenko. But in her final round of four shots, she missed three, as Kravchenko went ahead of her.

Amber Hill put in a consistent performance throughout, as she stayed tied at top for majority of the game before breaking ahead. Zoya Kravchenko was nearly eliminated in the first round itself, but came back well to make it to the final two, before tying with Hill after 60 targets with 51 successful shots each.

In the shootout, the Kazakh missed her fourth shot, and with Hill hitting all four of her targets till then, took the gold medal.

Poland's Natalia Szamrej was the first to be eliminated, as she finished with 14 points out of the first 20 targets, as Kravchenko just edged her to stay in the final. Romania's Roxana-Sofia Miklos finished fifth, with a final score of 22.

Earlier on Sunday, India won gold in both men's and women's 10m Air Pistol Team events.

India are currently leading the medal tally in the ISSF World Cup with nine medals. India have won three gold medals, three silvers and as many bronze.