India settled for silver in the women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team event on Thursday at the ISSF World Cup. India lost to Poland in the final to take home the country's sixth silver medal at the World Cup. India lead the medal tally with nine gold, six silver and five bronze medals in the ongoing ISSF World Cup being held in Delhi. The Indian women's team, comprising Shreya Saksena, Anjum Moudgil and Gaayathri Nithyanandam lost to Poland's Stankiewicz Aneta, Szutko Aleksandra and Kochanska Natalia 43-47 in the final.

The Indian team were enjoying a healthy lead in the initial stages of the final but the Polish team came back strongly to shift the momentum in their favour with some accurate shooting.

At one stage, India were ahead 14:4 but they failed to capitalise on the lead and faltered in the later stages of the gold medal match.