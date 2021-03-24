Story ProgressBack to home
ISSF World Cup: Chinki Yadav Wins Gold As India Sweep Medals In 25m Pistol Event
ISSF World Cup: Indian shooters took all three medals in the women's 25m Pistol event.
Chinki Yadav won the gold medal after a dramatic shoot-off.© Twitter
Chinki Yadav won the gold medal as Indian shooters swept the medals in the women's 25m Pistol event at the ISSF World Cup in New Delhi. Chinki Yadav outgunned the experienced Rahi Sarnobat in a shoot-off to clinch the top spot, after both of them finished on 32 points each. Yadav got four of her five shots in the shoot-off while Sarnobat missed two and had to settle for the silver medal after a great come-from-behind performance. Manu Bhaker secured the bronze medal, finishing with 28 points.
More to follow...
