Chinki Yadav won the gold medal as Indian shooters swept the medals in the women's 25m Pistol event at the ISSF World Cup in New Delhi. Chinki Yadav outgunned the experienced Rahi Sarnobat in a shoot-off to clinch the top spot, after both of them finished on 32 points each. Yadav got four of her five shots in the shoot-off while Sarnobat missed two and had to settle for the silver medal after a great come-from-behind performance. Manu Bhaker secured the bronze medal, finishing with 28 points.

