ISSF World Cup: Akhil Sheoran Strikes Gold, Takes India's Medal Tally To 9

Updated: 11 March 2018 11:25 IST

Sheoran, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, got 151.6 points in kneeling, 155.1 in prone and 148.9 in the standing elimination round of the championship.

Sheoran struck scores of 9.3, 10.8, 9.4, 9.5 and 10.5 - a total of 49.5. © ISSF

Akhil Sheoran topped the 50 metres Rifle 3 Positions event to make it four gold medals for India in the ISSF World Cup on Saturday. Sheoran collected 455.6 points in total to finish 3.6 points ahead of second-placed Bernhard Pickl of Austria. Hungarian Istvan Peni got 442.3 points in total to take the bronze medal. Indians Sanjeev Rajput and Swapnil Kusale finished fourth and sixth respectively. Rajput got 430.9 points - 11.4 points behind bronze medallist Peni, while Kusale got 407.2. Rajput had finished second in the qualifying, while Sheoran was fourth while making to the final.

Sheoran, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, got 151.6 points in kneeling, 155.1 in prone and 148.9 in the standing elimination round of the championship.

Pickl even though got 151.9 points in the kneeling rounds, he was far behind Sheoran in the prone rounds, notching up 152.1 in total - which ultimately proved to be the difference between the Austrian and the Indian.

In the standing singles shots, Sheoran struck scores of 9.3, 10.8, 9.4, 9.5 and 10.5 - a total of 49.5 as he bagged India's ninth medal in total so far in the edition of World Cup.

World No.1 Alexis Raynaud of France finished a disappointing seventh with a total of 397.7, getting eliminated after the regulation play of kneeling, prone and two series of standing.

Meanwhile, Haryana teenager Manu Bhaker, who has already won two gold medals, has entered the final in the women's 25m pistol.

(With inputs from IANS)

