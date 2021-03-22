India's Saurabh Chaudhary and Manu Bhaker won the gold medal while Abhishek Verma and Yashaswini Singh Deswal bagged bronze at the ISSF World Cup Air Pistol Mixed Team event on Monday. The 'India 1' team of Chaudhary and Bhaker beat Iran 16-12 to win the gold match. It was India's fifth gold in the World Cup in New Delhi, with the hosts leading the medal tally. India now have a total of 12 medals, with three silver and four bronze so far.

Iran's Javad Foroughi and Golnoush Sebghatollahi got off to a great start, establishing and maintaining a four-point lead over Chaudhary and Bhaker for a majority of the match. However, the Indian duo won three series in a row to turn a 6-10 deficit into a 12-10 lead.

Iran came back to make it 12-12, but Chaudhary and Bhaker fired some great shots to claim the gold medal.

Earlier, the duo of Verma and Deswal beat Turkey's Ismail Keles and Sevval Ilayda Tarhan to finish third in the event. The bronze match saw India dominate for the first half, before Turkey staged a dramatic comeback. But Deswal and Verma eventually won the match comfortably.

The 'India 2' team dominated from the start, taking an 8-0 lead in the first four series, before Turkey came fighting back to make it 10-8 after nine series.

The two teams shared a point apiece after the 10th series finished in a tie.

Turkey then drew level to make it 11-11.

But the Indian duo regrouped from there to open up a four-point lead again, and despite Turkey edging a series to make it 15-13, Verma and Deswal held their nerves to win the bronze medal match 17-13.