Apurvi Chandela gave India their first medal at the ISSF World Cup 2019 by winning gold in the women's 10-metre air rifle event. The prolific Indian shooter set a new world record by registering a score of 252.9 points in the final. The 26-year-old had advanced to the final of 10m Air Rifle event by finishing fourth in the Qualifying round with 629.3 points. However, some remarkable shooting in the final helped Apurvi Chandela script history in the finale of the event.

China's Zhao Ruozhu finished second with 251.8 points while her compatriot Xu Hong had to settle for the bronze medal with 230.4.