India's 16-year-old shooter Saurabh Chaudhary won a gold medal in men's 10m Air Pistol event at the ongoing ISSF World Cup 2019 at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range in New Delhi on Sunday. It is India's second gold in the World Cup as Apurvi Chandela won the nation's first gold medal on Saturday. Saurabh, who won a gold at the Youth Olympics last year, defeated Serbia's Damir Mikec to claim the gold with a world record score of 245. With the glory, he also assured himself an Olympic quota for Tokyo 2020.

Having assured himself of the gold early, Saurabh had his focus on the world record in the final shot. He also holds the world record in 10m air pistol event in the junior category.

The Asian Games gold medallist ended the event with a total score of 245. Dami Mikec of Serbia was second in the podium with a score of 239.3, while the bronze medal was bagged by Wei Pang of China, who managed 215.

Such was Saurabh's dominance in the eight-men final that he finished the event 5.7 points ahead of the silver medallist, the gold assured even before his final shot.

Saurabh, who started strongly finished tied on top with Serbian Mikec at the end of the first series.

In the second series, the champion shooter continued his good form and finished at the top. Other Indians competing in the event, Abhishek Verma and Ravinder Singh, failed to qualify for the final.

Both Abhishek are Ravinder finished with a total score of 576 in the qualification round.

