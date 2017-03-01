ISSF Shooting World Cup: Jitu Rai Wins Gold, Silver For Amanpreet Singh

Jitu Rai on Wednesday won the first gold medal for India in the ISSF Shooting World Cup at the Karni Singh Shooting Range in New Delhi on Sunday when he ran away with the 50-metre Air Pistol event as India finished with a one-two podium finish. The silver medal went to Amanpreet Singh.



Jitu, who had won a bronze in the 10-Metre Air Pistol event on Tuesday, scored 230.1 points, while Amanpreet Singh finished with 226.9.



The bronze medal went to Vahid Golkhandan of Iran with 208.0 points.