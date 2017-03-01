 
don't
miss
All Sports
Shooting
Shooting

ISSF Shooting World Cup: Jitu Rai Wins Gold, Silver For Amanpreet Singh

Updated: 01 March 2017 13:41 IST

Jitu Rai won the gold medal in the 50m pistol event at the ISSF Shooting World Cup on Wednesday, while Amanpreet Singh won the silver

ISSF Shooting World Cup: Jitu Rai Wins Gold, Silver For Amanpreet Singh
Jitu Rai has clinched India's first gold medal of the ongoing ISSF Shooting World Cup. © PTI

Jitu Rai on Wednesday won the first gold medal for India in the ISSF Shooting World Cup at the Karni Singh Shooting Range in New Delhi on Sunday when he ran away with the 50-metre Air Pistol event as India finished with a one-two podium finish. The silver medal went to Amanpreet Singh.
 
Jitu, who had won a bronze in the 10-Metre Air Pistol event on Tuesday, scored 230.1 points, while Amanpreet Singh finished with 226.9.
 
The bronze medal went to Vahid Golkhandan of Iran with 208.0 points.

Topics : Shooting Jitu Rai
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Related Articles
ISSF Shooting World Cup: Jitu Rai Wins Bronze In 10-Metre Air Pistol
ISSF Shooting World Cup: Jitu Rai Wins Bronze In 10-Metre Air Pistol
ISSF World Cup: Jitu Rai-Heena Sidhu Win Mixed Event For 10m Air Pistol
ISSF World Cup: Jitu Rai-Heena Sidhu Win Mixed Event For 10m Air Pistol
Jitu Rai, Sanjeev Rajput, Mairaj Ahmad Khan to Represent India in ISSF Worlds Finals
Jitu Rai, Sanjeev Rajput, Mairaj Ahmad Khan to Represent India in ISSF Worlds Finals
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.