ISSF Shooting World Cup: Jitu Rai Wins Bronze In 10-Metre Air Pistol

Jitu Rai won India's third medal in the ongoing ISSF World Cup in New Delhi when he clinched a bronze medal in the 10-metre air pistol event. Rai, who was languishing towards the bottom of the table in the initial stages of the final, made a late surge to come into medal contention. The Indian shooter scored a total 216.7 points in the event. The gold went Japan's Tomoyuki Matsuda with a world record total of 240.1 points, while Vietnam's Xuan Vinh Hoang claimed solver with 236.6 points.

The Asian Games and World Championships silver-medallist was languishing at the seventh position after the end of the first competition series that included an 8.8.

But he clawed his way back with two 10.6 and a 10 in the second competition series. At the end of that series, Rai was placed sixth with a total of 98.7.

He managed to maintain the status quo even as the final entered the elimination stage at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range. He shot two 10s in the following shots to continue his gradual ascent.

The Army man roared back to contention with a couple of 10.6 and ensured a bronze with a 9.9, finishing ahead of China's Zhanyi Xu (197.9).

With a lead of 0.1 point over Vietnam's Xuang Vinh Hoang, Rai was in the hunt for a silver but an 8.6 meant he had to be content with the bronze.

The other Indian shooters in the fray in the air pistol event -- Omkar Singh and Amanpreet Singh -- failed to cross the qualification stage.

