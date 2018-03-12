ISSF Shooting World Cup: India Create History, Top Medals Tally

India scripted history as they topped the medals tally in an International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) competition for the first time. India finished the World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun stage at Guadalajara Mexico, with four gold medals, one silver and four bronze, a total of nine medals. However, in the last event of the World Cup, three Indians in the men's skeet competition failed to reach the podium with Smit Singh shooting 116 in qualifying to finish at the 15th spot. Angad Bajwa shot 115 to end in 18th, while Sheeraz Sheikh secured the 30th spot with a score of 112.

Two time Olympic champion Vincent Hancock of the US won the men's skeet. Hancock, who had won gold in men's skeet at the Beijing and London Olympics, had gone into a bit of a slump after winning the 2015 World Championships and completed a comeback of sorts into the winner's circle with this win here.

He did it in style by first topping qualification with a sublime 123 out of 125 and then followed it up in the final, with a world record equalling 59 out of 60. He was however matched by Paul Adams of Australia and finally got the better of him 6-5 in a shoot-off for gold and silver.

Italy's Tammaro Cassandro settled for the bronze with 49 hits in the final.

India have emerged triumphant in a global event for the first time courtesy the exploits of young guns like Shahzar Rizvi, Manu Bhaker, Akhil Sheoran, Om Prakash Mitharval, Anjum Moudgil and Mehuli Ghosh. Apart from them, senior stars like Jitu Rai, Ravi Kumar and even Sanjeev Rajput shot well to just miss out and finish fourth.