ISSF Junior World Championship: Anish Wins Gold, Registers World Record Score

A gold-medal winning performance by 15-year-old Anish in the ISSF Junior World Championship Rifle/Pistol competition in Suhl on Saturday helped India clinch a team silver that propped them to the second spot in the overall standings. The teen shooter from Haryana registered a world record score of 579 in the Junior Men's 25m Standard Pistol individual event to claim the coveted gold medal. Anish's score was seven points clear of second-placed German Florian Peter (572), while Ukraine's Pablo Korostylov won the bronze in the event with a score of 570. In the team competition, Anish's teammate Anhad Jawanda shot 561 while Sambhaji Zanzan Patil shot 547. Their combined scores gave the team the silver.

Earlier this year, Anish had also won a gold and a bronze in an international meet in Pilzen, Czech Republic.

In the other events of the day, India's Shirin Godara shot 615.9 to finish 21st in the Junior Women's 50m Rifle Prone competition.

Prasiddhi Mahant and Ayushi Podder in the same event ended 41st and 57th with scores of 609.8 and 605.4 respectively.

In the Junior Men's 50m Rifle Prone, Fateh Singh Dhillon finished 23rd on a score of 617.3, while Subhankar Pramanick shot 615.9 to end in 29th position.

India's third competitor in the event, Syed Araib Pervez was placed 66th with a score of 606.

Norway are leading the medal tally after Day one with one gold, one silver and one bronze medal followed by India, on a day when as many as 11 nations got on to the medal charts.

(With PTI inputs)