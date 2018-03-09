 
India's Anjum Moudgil Wins Silver At ISSF World Cup

Updated: 09 March 2018 10:17 IST

On a windy day, Anjum performed brilliantly to register a score of 454.2.

India
Anjum Moudgil won silver in the Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions (3P) event. © ISSF

India's Anjum Moudgil won her first International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup medal, a silver in the Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions (3P) event. On a windy day, Anjum performed brilliantly to register a score of 454.2. She finished behind China's Ruijiao Pei, who produced a score of 455.4 after the 45-shot final. China's Ting Sun claimed the bronze medal, finishing with a score of 442.2. This was India's eighth medal of the competition and the first silver after having taken three gold and four bronze medals already, for their best-ever ISSF World Cup performance.

Anjum remained in medal contention from the beginning of the final and at the end of the 15-shot kneeling position stood third behind Ruijiao and Slovakia's Ziva Dvorsak.

She pulled into the lead after the second 5-shot prone position series, which followed the kneeling position and was 0.9 points clear of world number one Jolyn Beer of Germany at the end of it.

After the 15-shot prone series she was still in the lead.

However, after the 10th shot of the last standing series when the first two finalists out of the eight were eliminated, Anjum had gone down to the fourth position.

A brilliant 10.8 in the 41st shot took her up to second and she maintained that position finishing with scores of 10.2, 10.1, 9.5 and 10.2 to secure a well deserved silver medal.

(With inputs from IANS)

