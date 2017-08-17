Indian Shooters Will Perform Their Best In 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Says Vijay Kumar

Ace marksman Vijay Kumar on Thursday expressed the hope Indian shooters will put behind their dismal performance at the 2016 Rio Olympics and put up an improved show in the 2020 Games. Indian shooters, who were among medal hopes, drew a blank at the 2016 Olympics in Rio. The 12-member team failed to win a single medal. Vijay said he is hopeful the shooters will leave this chapter behind and give their best in the 2020 Olympic Games.

"I think in 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the country's shooters will perform their best," Vijay, who won silver medal in the 2004 London Olympics in 25 meter Rapid Fire Pistol event, told reporters here.

"Since 2004, the performance of the country's shooters has been improving. Though we did not win any medal in 2016 Olympics, some of the shooters went till the last round of their respective events and performed well," he said.

The 31-year-old marksman said he, too, is training hard with the help of coaches to improve his performance in the 2020 Games.

Before that Vijay has set his eyes on the next Commonwealth Games (2018 in Australia) and Asian Games (2018 in Indonesia).

Vijay was at at Emerald Heights School to inaugurate a state-level shooting competition. Along with this tournament, an inter-school shooting competition is also being held. Both the events, where 700 players are participating, will conclude on August 24.