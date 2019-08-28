 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Shooting

Gagan Narang Working Towards A "Miracle" For 5th Olympic Appearance

Updated: 28 August 2019 19:03 IST

Gagan Narang said mentoring aspiring shooters doesn't come in the way of his personal goals, rather the whole process helps him.

Gagan Narang Working Towards A "Miracle" For 5th Olympic Appearance
Gagan Narang put down the prospects of a fifth Olympic appearance to a "miracle". © AFP

The unassuming Gagan Narang on Wednesday put down the prospects of a fifth Olympic appearance to a "miracle", one that he is relentlessly "working towards" by training on and off the range. For one of India's finest practitioners of rifle shooting, securing a fifth Olympic berth is not beyond the bounds of possibility, but the 36-year-old was modesty personified when discussions turned to the 2020 Tokyo Games.

"I have started training, Tokyo will happen or not, only the upcoming competitions will tell me," Narang, a bronze-medallist in the 2012 London edition, said during an interaction.

"Next month we have the selection trials and if a miracle happens I will get selected for the Asian Championships. From thereon we will take a different route altogether. I am working for a miracle to happen," he added.

Narang preferred to remain practical as far as another shot at the Olympics is concerned.

"There are a few things that I am working on. There are a few competitions lined up over the next few months or so. My participation at the Tokyo Games will depend on the kind of results I have at these events," he said.

He has set up many training centres across the country as part of the Gagan Narang Sports Promotion Foundation (GNSPF) to teach and promote shooting to young aspirants.

His efforts will be recognised on Thursday when President Ram Nath Kovind presents him the Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puraskar on the National Sports Day.

He said mentoring aspiring shooters doesn't come in the way of his personal goals, rather the whole process helps him.

"I don't think that affects my personal shooting. Take for example the case of Ela (Elavenil Valarivan, one of his best trainees) or Shreya (Agarwal), sometimes they shoot 28 and tell me that 'sir I have shot 28'. Then my challenge is to shoot 29. So it kind of keeps you focussed.

"I can't be more happy when kids from the academy shoot better than me. Each day is a learning curve."

As talks turned to the Indian Olympic Association's (IOA) proposal to boycott the 2022 Commonwealth Games for excluding shooting from the roster, Narang said it would be "unfair" on other disciplines.

But he is glad that the Sports Ministry, the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) and the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) are working towards getting the 'optional sport' back in the programme. "If it happens then great," he said.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Gagan Narang Shooting
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Gagan Narang said he has started training on and off the range
  • Gagan Narang won a bronze medal in the 2012 London Olympics
  • Gagan Narang is one of India's finest practitioners of rifle shooting
Related Articles
CWG 2018: Chain Singh, Gagan Narang Falter In Men
CWG 2018: Chain Singh, Gagan Narang Falter In Men's 50m Rifle Prone, Fail To Add To India's Medal Tally
CWG 2018, Day 6, Highlights: Heena Sidhu Shines As India Remains At 3rd spot With 11 Gold, 4 Silver And 6 Bronze Medals
CWG 2018, Day 6, Highlights: Heena Sidhu Shines As India Remains At 3rd spot With 11 Gold, 4 Silver And 6 Bronze Medals
Commonwealth Games 2018: Gagan Narang Looks To Extend Domination In CWG
Commonwealth Games 2018: Gagan Narang Looks To Extend Domination In CWG
Elavenil
Elavenil's Success Foretells Of Greater Things For Her And Mentor Gagan Narang
Jitu Rai, Gagan Narang, Apurvi Chandela Among 27 Indian Shooters Named For Commonwealth Games
Jitu Rai, Gagan Narang, Apurvi Chandela Among 27 Indian Shooters Named For Commonwealth Games
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.