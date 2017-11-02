 
Gagan Narang Wins Silver, Annu Raj Clinches Bronze At Commonwealth Shooting Championships

Updated: 02 November 2017 15:48 IST

Gagan Narang, who is appearing in his first major tournament since the 2016 Rio Olympics, shot a total of 617.6 in the qualification to end fourth.

Gagan Narang shot 246.3 in the final round to end just 1.4 points adrift of the leader. © AFP

Ace Indian shooter Gagan Narang made a stunning comeback to secure the silver medal in the 50m rifle prone event at the Commonwealth Shooting Championships in Gold Coast on Thursday. Annu Raj Singh, who also made a comeback to the Indian team, had a good outing as she cruised her way to clinch the bronze medal in the women's 50m pistol competition. The 2010 Commonwealth Games gold medallist shot a total of 28 in the finals to finish third. London Olympics bronze medallist Narang, who is appearing in his first major tournament since the 2016 Rio Olympics, shot a total of 617.6 in the qualification to end fourth.

In the finals, he shot 246.3 to end just 1.4 points adrift of the leader and settled for second place.

"It was a very windy day and I had to dig deep. It was a test of my patience as I had to release my shots at the right time," the 2010 CWG gold medallist said.

Narang knows that there is a lot of work to be done ahead of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.

"It was a test event for the Commonwealth Games next year and one of the things to test was the wind conditions and I did just that today. The final score still can be better and I know that I need to put in some more in that direction," he added.

India won a gold each in the men's 10m air pistol and women's 10m air rifle events, respectively, on Wednesday. On the first day of competition, Heena Sidhu clinched a gold medal in women's 10m air pistol event.

