Shooters Engage In Fist Fight At India's Premier Shooting Range. Watch

Updated: 21 October 2019 13:42 IST
Two shooters started fighting with each other in broad daylight close to the firing area where other shooters were still training.

NRAI has taken cognizance of the incident and reportedly launched a probe. © Twitter

Ugly scenes were witnessed at the iconic Karni Singh Shooting Range (KSSR) in Delhi's Tughlakabad area when two shooters were involved in a scuffle. The incident happened when the two shooters started fighting with each other in broad daylight close to the firing area where other shooters were still training. Delhi based shooter Shimon Sharif on Sunday tweeted a 40-second long video of the incident in which the duo can be seen hitting each other, using their hands and legs while other people present at the spot are trying to restrain them. The identity of the shooters could not be ascertained.

"All is not well at the iconic Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range, tweeted Sharif along with the video and tagged Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) President Raninder Singh and Sports Authority of India (SAI).

Reportedly, NRAI has also taken cognizance of the incident and launched a probe.

