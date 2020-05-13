Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Shooting

"Shooting Can Open Up Facilities" Sooner Than Other Disciplines: Gagan Narang

Updated: 13 May 2020 15:46 IST

Gagan Narang said following social distancing in shooting ranges will not be a problem as there is a minimum gap of 1m to 1.50m between two competitors in the 10m range and 1.25m in 50m range.

"Shooting Can Open Up Facilities" Sooner Than Other Disciplines: Gagan Narang
Gagan Narang said social distancing can be easily followed in shooting ranges. © PTI

Olympic bronze-medallist Gagan Narang feels shooting has a realistic chance of opening up its outdoor training facilities sooner than other disciplines as it is a non-contact sport with shooters in possession of their equipment at all times. But that is only after the COVID-19 pandemic subsides and the social distancing norms are strictly followed, he added.

"Shooting can be among the first few sports to open up the facilities as it is a non-contact sport with the shooters having their individual equipments," London Olympics medallist Narang told PTI.

"Social distancing can be followed in shooting ranges as there is a minimum gap of 1m to 1.50m between two competitors in the 10m range and 1.25m in 50m range.

"Between two stations in the shotgun range, there is enough gap to maintain social distancing," the multiple world cup gold medallist said.

Acting on the requests of athletes housed in NIS Patiala and Sports Authority of India's (SAI) centre in Bangalore to resume outdoor training in a phased manner, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday assured them that he will take up the matter with the ministry of home affairs and health.

Rijiju has also said that a committee has been formed to draw up a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for athletes, coaches and other staff to be followed once outdoor training resumes amid the pandemic.

Narang reiterated that he is only speaking about resumption of training and not hosting or competing in tournaments. The decorated rifleman cited, as example, resumption of training in his sport in a few European countries.

"In one or two places in India too, it has opened I have heard. As regards European countries, I don't know if they are divided into zones, but some of them have opened up the ranges keeping social distancing in mind.

"Following social distancing, I am sure shooting is one of the sports that can be opened up."

The 37-year-old rifle ace, who runs the Gun For Glory (GFG) shooting academy under the Gagan Narang Sports Promotion Foundation (GNSPF), is helping his coaches train the aspiring shooters through the virtual medium.

He also liked the idea of having international online shooting championships, an initiative of former India rifle shooter Shimon Sharif.

"This is the best possible solution under the current pandemic circumstances to keep the shooters active, range ready, competition ready, keep their skills up and sharp and try and keep them engaged with the love of their life which is shooting," said Narang of the initiative.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Shooting Gagan Narang
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Gagan Narang said shooting is a non-contact sport
  • Narang said shooters are in possession of their equipment at all times
  • Narang said social distancing can be easily followed in shooting ranges
Related Articles
Bhaichung Bhutia, Gagan Narang Among 13-Member Committee To Review National Sports Code
Bhaichung Bhutia, Gagan Narang Among 13-Member Committee To Review National Sports Code
Gagan Narang Working Towards A "Miracle" For 5th Olympic Appearance
Gagan Narang Working Towards A "Miracle" For 5th Olympic Appearance
CWG 2018: Chain Singh, Gagan Narang Falter In Mens 50m Rifle Prone, Fail To Add To Indias Medal Tally
CWG 2018: Chain Singh, Gagan Narang Falter In Men's 50m Rifle Prone, Fail To Add To India's Medal Tally
CWG 2018, Day 6, Highlights: Heena Sidhu Shines As India Remains At 3rd spot With 11 Gold, 4 Silver And 6 Bronze Medals
CWG 2018, Day 6, Highlights: Heena Sidhu Shines As India Remains At 3rd spot With 11 Gold, 4 Silver And 6 Bronze Medals
Commonwealth Games 2018: Gagan Narang Looks To Extend Domination In CWG
Commonwealth Games 2018: Gagan Narang Looks To Extend Domination In CWG
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.