Commonwealth Games 2018: Shooters Neeraj Kumar, Anish Bhanwala Shine In 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Stage 1 Qualification

Updated: 12 April 2018 11:22 IST

Indian shooter Neeraj Kumar topped Stage 1 of the qualifying round in the men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol event at the Commonwealth Games on Thursday.

Anish Bhanwala, the other in Indian in the fray, scored 286 to take the third spot. © Facebook

Indian shooter Neeraj Kumar topped Stage 1 of the qualifying round in the men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol event at the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG) on Thursday. Neeraj scored a total of 291 points to claim the pole position ahead of England's Sam Gowin who registered 287.

Anish Bhanwala, the other in Indian in the fray, scored 286 to take the third spot.

The stage 2 of the qualifying and final of the event will take place on Friday.

Indian shooter Tejaswini Sawant won silver in the women's 50m Rifle Prone event. Sawant notched up a score of 618.9 points. Martina Lindsay Veloso of Singapore set a new CWG record of 621.0 to win gold.

Seonaid McIntosh of Scotland took bronze with 618.1.

Anjum Moudgil, the other Indian in the fray, produced a disappointing performance. She scored 602.2 to finish 16th.

(With IANS inputs)

