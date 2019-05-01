 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Shooting

Apurvi Chandela Becomes World Number One In 10m Air Rifle ISSF Rankings

Updated: 01 May 2019 11:54 IST

Apurvi Chandela had won gold in the 10m air rifle in the Shooting World Cup recently.

Apurvi Chandela Becomes World Number One In 10m Air Rifle ISSF Rankings
Apurvi Chandela has already booked a Tokyo Olympics berth. © Twitter

Shooter Apurvi Chandela became the world number one in women's 10m Air Rifle category with 1,926 rankings points, according to the latest rankings released by International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) on Wednesday. The shooter, won the gold medal in 10m Air Rifle event in the New Delhi Shooting World Cup earlier this year, took to Twitter to announce her commendable feat. "World Number 1. Touched a milestone in my shooting career today!!" tweeted Apurvi Chandela.

While Chandela has already booked a Tokyo Olympics berth, she narrowly missed out on a medal, finishing fourth with a total score of 207.8, at the recently-concluded ISSF World Cup in Beijing, China.

However, India won the team medal with a total score of 1887.2.

Anjum Moudgil, who was sixth in the eight-member final, occupies the second spot in world rankings.

Apart from these two, Manu Bhaker is the world number 10 in 25m Pistol Women category.

Among the men, Divyansh Singh Panwar's Beijing World Cup exploits propelled him to world number four in 10m Air Rifle category.

Divyansh won two gold medals at Beijing - 10m Air Rifle Men and 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team - and also secured his quota at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Abhishek Verma, who also won a gold medal in Beijing, was world number three in 10m Air Pistol category. India's teen sensation Saurabh Chaudhary was not far away at world number 6.

Anish Bhanwala, another of India's talented young shooter, was on the 10th spot in 25m Rapid Fire Pistol category.

Comments
Topics : Shooting
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Apurvi Chandela won the gold medal in 10m Air Rifle event in New Delhi
  • India won the team medal with a total score of 1887.2
  • Manu Bhaker is the world number 10 in 25m Pistol Women category
Related Articles
Shooters Heena Sidhu, Ankur Mittal Recommended For the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award
Shooters Heena Sidhu, Ankur Mittal Recommended For the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award
ISSF World Cup: India Top Medals Tally At Beijing Shooting World Cup
ISSF World Cup: India Top Medals Tally At Beijing Shooting World Cup
ISSF World Cup: Abhishek Verma Wins Gold In 10m Air Pistol, Secures Olympic Quota For India
ISSF World Cup: Abhishek Verma Wins Gold In 10m Air Pistol, Secures Olympic Quota For India
Divyansh Panwar, 16, Wins Silver Medal At Shooting World Cup, Secures Olympic Quota For India
Divyansh Panwar, 16, Wins Silver Medal At Shooting World Cup, Secures Olympic Quota For India
ISSF World Cup 2019: Manu Bhaker, Saurabh Chaudhary Win Gold In 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Event
ISSF World Cup 2019: Manu Bhaker, Saurabh Chaudhary Win Gold In 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Event
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.