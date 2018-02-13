Abhinav Bindra's Twitter Account Hacked: Reports

Cyber hacking is gaining momentum day by day and Abhinav Bindra is the latest celebrity to fall prey to the phenomenon. According to reports in the media, the Beijing Olympics gold medallist and former India shooter's Twitter account was hacked on Monday. Not only was the account hacked but the hackers had also sent out a couple of tweets, one of which read, "Operation in Afrin, I support Turkey." This led to temporary suspension of the account due to security reasons. Bindra is yet to officially come out with a statement in regards to his account being hacked but there is no denying the fact that the last couple of weeks has seen a rise to such activities. It was only last week that Anupam Kher, Abhishek Bachchan, Swapan Dasgupta, Ram Madhav, Kiran Bedi and Pritish Nandy's accounts were compromised and a group going by the name of Turkish Cyber Army had taken responsibility of the hacking.