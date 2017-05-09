 
don't
miss
All Sports
Shooting
Shooting

Abhinav Bindra Tweets His Displeasure At Treatment Of India Shooting Team At Delhi Airport

Updated: 09 May 2017 19:12 IST

India's lone individual Olympic gold medallist was unhappy with the way Customs dealt with the matter.

Abhinav Bindra Tweets His Displeasure At Treatment Of India Shooting Team At Delhi Airport
The shooting team was headed for Munich to participate in the World Cup. © ANI

Indian shooting's poster boy Abhinav Bindra took to Twitter on Tuesday to express his displeasure at the manner in which the Indian national shooting team was held up at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) after they refused to clear the guns with Customs. Bindra wrote a series of tweets expressing his displeasure at how the nation's ambassadors were treated so shabbily.

The Indian shooters were left stranded at the airport here on their return from the World Cup in Cyprus. The team, which included the likes of Chain Singh, Gurpreet Singh and Kynan Chenai, had to wait for more than 10 hours before they were allowed to leave with their ammunition.

Bindra also went on to say that this kind of thing would never have happened with the Indian cricket team.

Bindra is India's lone individual Olympic gold medallist, an honour he won in the 10m Air Rifle event at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

He was named the Goodwill Ambassador of the Indian Olympic contingent for the 2016 Rio Games.

(With inputs from PTI)

Topics : Shooting Abhinav Bindra
Get the latest IPL 2017 news, check IPL 2017 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Indian shooting team was detained at Delhi airport
  • Abhinav Bindra expressed his displeasure on Twitter
  • Bindra also spoke to the shooters
Related Articles
Abhinav Bindra, Pullela Gopichand Included in Olympics Task Force
Abhinav Bindra, Pullela Gopichand Included in Olympics Task Force
Abhinav Bindra, Prakash Padukone in Government Panel For National Sports Code
Abhinav Bindra, Prakash Padukone in Government Panel For National Sports Code
Abhinav Bindra Backs Indian Olympic Association Suspension, Lauds Ministry Decision
Abhinav Bindra Backs Indian Olympic Association Suspension, Lauds Ministry Decision
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.