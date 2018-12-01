Abhinav Bindra Becomes First Indian To Be Honoured With Shooting's Top Award

Abhinav Bindra, the 2008 Olympic gold medallist was conferred with shooting's highest award by the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) at the General Assembly in Munich on Friday. The Arjuna awardee on receiving the prestigious Blue Cross took to Twitter to express that he feels "extremely humbled." The 36-year-old Bindra had created history during the Beijing Olympics when he became the first Indian individual to clinch a gold medal. The Zirakpur-born Bindra also remains the lone Indian till date to clinch the gold at the Olympics.

Bindra had also clinched 4 gold medals in the Commonwealth Games (2002, 2006, 2010, 2014) and one gold during the 2006 World Championships.

Meanwhile, the longest-standing ISSF President, Olegario Vazquez Rana retired on Friday, after serving 38 years at the lead of the ISSF.

Bindra congratulated Vasquez on Twitter for his contribution and said that, "it's an end to a great era for ISSF."

"Today mark an end to a great Era for @ISSF_Shooting as President Vasquez retires. It has been a great honour and privelage to serve the sport under his presidency. Wishing him all the very very best for the future," Bindra tweeted.

Meanwhile, Raninder Singh, president, National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) was named among four vice-presidents elected by the ISSF during the General Assembly.

Barring the top podium finishes, Bindra also clinched two silver medals at the Commonwealth Games (2002, 2010) and one bronze during the 2006 Games.