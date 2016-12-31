 
Abhinav Bindra Backs Indian Olympic Association Suspension, Lauds Ministry Decision

Updated: 31 December 2016 14:40 IST

Abhinav Bindra has supported sports ministry's decision to temporarily suspend Indian Olympic Association for naming Suresh kalmadi and Abhay Chautala as life presidents

Abhinav Bindra is the first Indian to win an individual Olympics gold medal. © PTI

Abhinav Bindra, first Indian to win an individual Olympics gold medal, on Saturday backed the sports ministry's decision to suspend the Indian Olympic Association (IOA). He said it was a "good step" following the sports body's move to honour two scam-tainted administrators.

The IOA named its former presidents Suresh Kalmadi and Abhay Singh Chautala as life presidents on Tuesday, a decision that has been heavily criticised as both are facing allegations of corruption.

As a result, the Vijay Goel-led ministry on Friday suspended the IOA.

Cracking the whip, the Sports Ministry suspended the Olympic body till the time it reverses the decision to make the tainted duo of Kalmadi and Chautala its life presidents.

The government took the firm decision after IOA failed to reply to its showcause notice within the deadline.

Kalmadi spent nine months in jail after allegations, stemming from the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi. He was released on bail pending an appeal to Delhi High Court and has denied any wrongdoing.

Chautala is also facing unrelated corruption charges in an ongoing court case. He has also denied the allegations.

(With inputs from PTI)

Highlights
  • Sports ministry has temporarily suspended IOA
  • Decision comes after IOA named Kalmadi, Chautala as life-presidents
  • Abhinav Bindra has supported sports ministry's move
