Youth Olympics: Jeremy Lalrinnunga, Mizo Weightlifting Sensation, Claims India's First Gold

Weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga clinched India's maiden gold medal at the Youth Olympics, claiming the top honours in the men's 62 kg category. The 15-year-old from Aizwal, who is also a world youth silver-medallist, lifted a total of 274 kg (124 kg +150 kg) to finish on top in the Argentine capital on Monday night. The silver medal went to Turkey's Toptas Caner, who lifted 263 kg (122 kg + 141 kg), while Colombia's Villar Estiven Jose took the bronze with an effort of 260 kg (115 kg + 143 kg). The Mizo sensation, who will turn 16 on October 26, is being touted as the next big name in Indian weightlifting.

Earlier this year, Lalrinnunga claimed a silver (youth) and a bronze (junior) in the Asian Championships, smashing two national records in the process.

Russian shooter Grigorii Shamakov on Monday had won the first gold medal of the event by winning the 10m boys' air rifle event. "I didn't have the best start but I was able to keep calm and improve," Shamakov said on Sunday after he claimed gold with a score of 249.2 points, Xinhua news agency reported. "I had a plan to prepare to win the gold medal and I'm very happy that I have managed to achieve that," he added.

Shahu Mane of India had won silver with 247.5, while Aleksa Mitrovic of Serbia won bronze with 227.9. China's Zhang Changhong finished fourth with 205.6 points.

"I feel very proud after winning silver and happy that I started the medal tally for India," said Mane, who finished 1.7 points behind Shamakov.

