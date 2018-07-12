WWE Superstar Braun Strowman To Visit India

The World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) superstar Braun Strowman will visit India after his epic cage match against Kevin Owens at Extreme Rules this weekend, it was announced on Thursday. Strowman will travel to Mumbai on July 19-20 and then make his very first appearance in Hyderabad on July 21. Strowman will also be a guest on WWE Sunday Dhamaal, airing on July 22, as well as meet young athletes from the Special Olympics International, contest winners, and children's hospital patients.

"After the overwhelming love I received from my fans in India, I'm excited to be coming back for more. Brace yourself WWE Universe India. The Monster is coming!" Strowman said.

Commenting on the development, Sheetesh Srivastava, Vice President and General Manager, WWE India, said: "Braun Strowman is one of the most successful WWE Superstars today who is literally powering his way to the top.

"In the last couple of months, he has won the Greatest Royal Rumble and the Money in the Bank contract. Given that India has one of the largest WWE fanbases in the world, we are excited to bring Braun Strowman here to engage with the WWE Universe," he added.

