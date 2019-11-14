 
"Fight Me": Seth Rollins Calls Out CM Punk On Twitter

Updated: 14 November 2019 13:14 IST

Seth Rollins took to Twitter to challenge former WWE champion CM Punk for a fight after the latter appeared on WWE Backstage on Tuesday.

CM Punk returned to WWE on Tuesday after five years. © Twitter

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) fans were in for a shock when former WWE champion CM Punk made a return to the company after five years. Punk made an appearance on a talk show, WWE Backstage, while WWE superstars; Booker T and Samoa Joe were in the ring along with Paige and Renee Young on Tuesday. Soon after Punk's return, Seth Rollins took to Twitter to challenge the former WWE champion for a fight. "Fight me @CMPunk," Seth Rollins tweeted.

After Rollins called out Punk, the defending Universal champion Bray Wyatt, who defeated Rollins for the title at WWE Crown Jewel, posted a couple of pictures of Punk and himself on the micro-blogging site. "I saw you" Wyatt captioned the images.

Punk was one of the most controversial superstars during his in-ring time. He held the WWE title for 434 days.

The WWE has not cleared anything about Punk's role with the company and whether the fans will see him in action or not but WWE superstars calling out the two-time WWE champion can pave the way for an in-ring return for Punk.

WWE's next big event will be Survivor Series, which is scheduled to be held in the United States on November 24. This year, instead of the traditional Raw vs Smackdown five-on-five tag team match, WWE fans will be greeted with a triple threat contest between Raw, SmackDown and NXT.

