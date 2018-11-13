 
Watch: Brock Lesnar Thrashes Jinder Mahal, Singh Brothers In WWE Face-Off

Updated: 13 November 2018 17:54 IST

Brock Lesnar will fight against WWE Champion AJ Styles during the Survivor Series.

Watch: Brock Lesnar Thrashes Jinder Mahal, Singh Brothers In WWE Face-Off
WWE superstar Brock Lesnar thrashed Jinder Mahal and the Singh Brothers. © AFP

WWE superstar Brock Lesnar thrashed Jinder Mahal and the Singh Brothers in his comeback in RAW on Monday. Brock Lesnar walked into the ring with Paul Heyman as the spectators greeted the American professional wrestler with a big cheer. While Paul Heyman was addressing the audience, Jinder Mahal walked into the arena with the Singh Brothers.

Later, Jinder Mahal stepped inside the ring and offered to give some meditation lessons to Lesnar.

The 41-year-old Lesnar in return slammed the Singh Brothers with one of his move -- the Suplex City.

Lesnar then went outside the ring to thrash Jinder with his finishing move -- the The F5.

Lesnar will fight against WWE Champion AJ Styles during the Survivor Series, this will be second occasion the two will face each other.

Earlier, WWE Monday Night RAW saw Drew McIntyre, Alexa Bliss and Authors of Pain (AOP) take centre stage in the build-up to Survivor Series.

The main event of RAW saw McIntyre dominate Kurt Angle and beat the Hall of Famer via submission.

Kurt Angle, who was competing in the singles action on RAW for the first time in more than 12 years, lost the opportunity of replacing Baron Corbin as the captain of the RAW Men's Survivor Series team.

Soon after Roman Reigns relinquished his WWE Universal title after disclosing that he was battling leukaemia, Dean Ambrose, the lunatic fringe, attacked his RAW tag-team partner Seth Rollins, sending the WWE Universe in shock.

