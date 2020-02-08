 
WWE: Goldberg Returns To Challenge 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt For Universal Title

Updated: 08 February 2020 14:15 IST

Goldberg returned to WWE Smack Down and revealed "who's next" in his trademark style.

WWE: Goldberg Returns To Challenge The Fiend Bray Wyatt For Universal Title
Goldberg will take on Bray Wyatt at the Super Show Down on February 27 in Saudi Arabia. © Twitter

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg returned to Smack Down on Friday and challenged the current Universal champion Bray Wyatt, also known as 'The Fiend', for a title match at the WWE Super Show Down event. Goldberg, during an interview with Michael Cole, expressed his desire for a Universal title match as he never got a rematch after losing the championship to Brock Lesnar back in Wrestlemania 33. Bray Wyatt, interrupting the interview, accepted the challenge from Goldberg and made it official that the two will face-off at the Super Show Down scheduled to be held in Saudi Arabia on February 27.

Goldberg, who had an unprecedented record of 173-0 back in WCW (later bought by WWE), had retired from in-ring competition back in 2004.

He returned to the ring 12 years later and went on to defeat Kevin Owens to become the Universal champion.

The WWE took to Twitter to share the video of Goldberg, who in his trademark style, revealed "who's next".

During the Royal Rumble pay per view, Bray Wyatt had defeated Daniel Bryan in a strap match.

On Friday, Carmella won a fatal-four-way match against Dana Brooke, Naomi and Alexa Bliss to earn an opportunity to face Bayley for the Smack Down Women's Championship.  

Sheamus continued his rampage on the Friday as he made light work of Apollo Crews in a pin-fall victory.

Daniel Bryan, after losing to Wyatt at the Royal Rumble, picked up a victory over Heath Slater by submission, forcing him to tap out.

Intercontinental champion Braun Strowman accepted a re-match request from Shinsuke Nakamura. After the match was made official, Strowman was attacked by the Revival. Nakamura then laid down the "Monster Among Men" by hitting him with 'Kinshasa'.

