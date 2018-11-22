WWE Confirm 16-Time World Champion John Cena's In-Ring Return

The WWE have put an end to the rumours of John Cena's retirement by announcing his in-ring return. According to wwe.com, The Leader of the Cenation is scheduled to make 12 appearances in a course of 20 days next month. "Prepare for a sea of Cenation flags to be raised and waved in cities across the country next month when John Cena returns to WWE Live," the statement read. "Returning to the ring for the first time since WWE Super ShowDown in Australia, the 16-time World Champion gears up for action in a series of WWE Live Events , beginning next month."

The 16-time world champion has only appeared part-time for the wrestling company in 2018 as he continues building his lucrative career in Hollywood. Cena's last WWE appearance was at Super Show-Down in Melbourne last month where he joined forces with Bobby Lashley to defeat Elias and Kevin Owens.

Cena was set to compete in the World Cup tournament at the controversial Crown Jewel pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia last month but he and Daniel Bryan were removed at the last-minute due to unknown reasons.

The 41-year-old is arguably the biggest star in WWE history and it looks like that he will be available for the Royal Rumble, Fastlane, and WrestleMania 35.

John Cena's WWE Live Event appearances:

Madison Square Garden, New York - Dec. 26

Nassau Coliseum, New York - Dec. 27

Royals Farms Arena, Baltimore - Dec. 28

PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh - Dec. 29

Amalie Arena, Tampa - Dec. 30

Columbus Civic Center, Columbus - Jan. 4

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center, Tallahassee - Jan. 5

Hertz Arena, Ft. Myers - Jan. 6

Amway Center, Orlando - Jan. 7 (Raw)

Charleston Civic Center, Charleston - Jan. 11

Knoxville Civic Coliseum, Knoxville - Jan. 12

Von Braun Civic Center, Huntsville - Jan. 13

FedEx Forum, Memphis - Jan. 14

Cena has spent a number of months away from WWE to film his latest movie Project X-traction in China with legendary martial artist Jackie Chan.