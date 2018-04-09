 
don't
miss
All Sports
Other Sports

Wrestlemania 34: Brock Lesnar Beats Roman Reigns To Retain WWE Universal Championship Title

Updated: 09 April 2018 16:50 IST

Brock Lesnar decimated opponent Roman Reigns in the much-hyped Wrestlemania 34 WWE Universal Championship.

Wrestlemania 34: Brock Lesnar Beats Roman Reigns To Retain WWE Universal Championship Title
Brock Lesnar retained his Universal Championship against Roman Reigns © Twitter

Brock Lesnar on Sunday beat Roman Reigns to retain the WWE Universal Championship Title at the Wrestlemania 34. The much-awaited blockbuster event took place at the News Orleans' Mercedes-Benz Superdome with 78,133 fans in attendance. Reigns faced the wrath of Lesnar after the latter hit six German Suplexes to decimate his opponent. Lesnar also gave a tough fight hitting Lesnar with four Superman punches and as many spears. With the win, Lesnar maintained his 370-day reign as a Universal champion.

Legend Undertaker also returned to the wrestling ring to thrash John Cena. The match between these two lasted for only four minutes. Undertaker dispatched the 16-time world champion Cena, leaving the fans stunned after what had transpired in front of their eyes.

Former UFC champion Ronda Rousey made her long-awaited debut at Wrestlemania 34 and she showed everyone what it took to make the transition to professional wrestling. Rousey and Kurt Angle defeated Stephanie McMahon and Triple H. The match concluded with Triple H attempting to powerbomb Rousey, only for Rousey to counter the move with a hurricanrana.

Another surprise in New Orleans was Jinder Mahal. The Modern Day Maharaja reigned supreme over Randy Orton, Bobby Roode and Rusev to lift the US Championship -- his second title in the company.

Topics : Other Sports
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Brock Lesnar on Sunday beat Roman Reigns
  • Lesnar retained the WWE Universal Championship Title at the Wrestlemania
  • Ronda Rousey made her long-awaited debut at Wrestlemania 34
Related Articles
CWG 2018: India At Gold Coast, Day 5
CWG 2018: India At Gold Coast, Day 5
Commonwealth Games 2018: India At Gold Coast, Day 4
Commonwealth Games 2018: India At Gold Coast, Day 4
Commonwealth Games 2018, Day 3, Highlights: Venkat Rahul Ragala, Sathish Kumar Win Weightlifting Golds, India Held To 2-2 Draw By Pakistan In Men
Commonwealth Games 2018, Day 3, Highlights: Venkat Rahul Ragala, Sathish Kumar Win Weightlifting Golds, India Held To 2-2 Draw By Pakistan In Men's Hockey
Commonwealth Games 2018: India At Gold Coast, Day 3
Commonwealth Games 2018: India At Gold Coast, Day 3
Commonwealth Games 2018, Day 2, Highlights: Indian Weightlifters Shine Again, Sanjita Chanu Wins Gold While Deepak Lather Claims Bronze
Commonwealth Games 2018, Day 2, Highlights: Indian Weightlifters Shine Again, Sanjita Chanu Wins Gold While Deepak Lather Claims Bronze
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.