 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Other Sports

World Athletics Ready To Shift 2021 World Championships To Accommodate Tokyo Olympics Next Year

Updated: 23 March 2020 22:28 IST

World Athletics said it had already been in discussion with the Oregon 21 Organising Committee "regarding the possibility the Olympic Games may move to next year".

World Athletics Ready To Shift 2021 World Championships To Accommodate Tokyo Olympics Next Year
Tokyo Olympics is scheduled to start on July 24 this year. © AFP

World Athletics said Monday it was prepared to shift the world championships in 2021 in order to accommodate a potential move of this year's coronavirus-threatened Tokyo Olympic Games. The world championships are scheduled to be held in Oregon on August 6-15 next year, but talks are under way now that the 2020 Tokyo Olympics may be moved over the COVID-19 pandemic.

"World Athletics welcomes discussions with the IOC to postpone the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and has written to the IOC (International Olympics Committee) to share this feedback from the sport," track and field's global governing body said in a statement.

"We stand ready to work with the IOC and all sport on an alternative date including dates in 2021."

World Athletics said it had already been in discussion with the Oregon 21 Organising Committee "regarding the possibility the Olympic Games may move to next year".

"They in turn have held discussions with their key stakeholders and have reassured us they will work with all of their partners and stakeholders to ensure that Oregon is able to host the World Athletics Championships on alternative dates should that prove necessary."

The IOC said Sunday it would take up to four weeks to consider what steps to take regarding the Tokyo Games.

World Athletics chief Sebastian Coe said in a letter sent to IOC president Thomas Bach on Sunday that he supported the Olympics being delayed.

"No one wants to see the Olympic Games postponed but as I have said publicly, we cannot hold the event at all costs, certainly not at the cost of athlete safety," Coe said.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Other Sports
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • World Athletics said it was prepared to shift the world c'ships in 2021
  • The world c'ships are scheduled to be held in Oregon from Aug 6-15, 2021
  • Chances are that 2020 Tokyo Olympics may be moved to 2021 due to COVID-19
Related Articles
British Olympian Attacks IOC Chief Over Tokyo Games, Calls Him "Arrogant" And "Stubborn"
British Olympian Attacks IOC Chief Over Tokyo Games, Calls Him "Arrogant" And "Stubborn"
World Athletics Chief Sebastian Coe Calls For Tokyo Olympics Postponement
World Athletics Chief Sebastian Coe Calls For Tokyo Olympics Postponement
Coronavirus: Fate Of Olympic Torch Relay In Balance As Virus Worsens
Coronavirus: Fate Of Olympic Torch Relay In Balance As Virus Worsens
IOA To "Wait And Watch For A Month" As Canada Pulls Out Of Olympics
IOA To "Wait And Watch For A Month" As Canada Pulls Out Of Olympics
Tokyo Olympics Postponement May Be "Inevitable", Says Shinzo Abe
Tokyo Olympics Postponement May Be "Inevitable", Says Shinzo Abe
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.