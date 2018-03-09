Winter Paralympics 2018 Pyeongchang: Google Doodle, Full Schedule, Dates And All You Need To Know

A record 650 athletes from 49 countries are taking part at the 2018 Paralympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, up from about 570 at the last Winter Paralympics in Sochi, Russia. They are competing in 80 medal events across six sports -- alpine skiing, biathlon, cross-country skiing, ice hockey, snowboard and wheelchair curling. The Paralympic Games are scheduled to run from March 9 to March 18.
Organisers say there has been good public interest, with about 275,000 tickets sold so far.
One of the most popular spectator sports is para ice hockey, also known as sledge ice hockey. It is a fast and furious game in which players sit in double-bladed sledges and use two sticks to propel themselves across the ice and to shoot.
Alpine skiing and snowboarding are also favourites with spectators. There are no new sports in Pyeongchang but eight new events have been added to snowboarding.
Google on Friday also came up with a special doodle in order to celebrate the commencement of the Winter Paralympics.
Here's the full schedule of the event.
Friday, March 9
Opening ceremony Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium
Saturday, March 10
Alpine Skiing Men's and women's downhill
Biathlon Women's 6 km
Biathlon Men's 7.5 km
Biathlon Standing/Visually Impaired
Ice Hockey Preliminary matches
Wheelchair Curling Round robin
Sunday, March 11
Alpine Skiing Men's and women's super-G
Cross-Country Skiing Men's 15 km
Cross-Country Skiing Women's 12 km
Ice Hockey Preliminary matches
Wheelchair Curling Round robin
Monday, March 12
Cross-Country Skiing Men's 20 km Free
Cross-Country Skiing Women's 15 km Free
Ice Hockey Preliminary matches
Snowboard Men's and women's super-G cross
Wheelchair Curling Round robin
Tuesday, March 13
Alpine Skiing Men's and women's Super Combined
Biathlon Women's 10 km
Biathlon Men's 12.5 km
Biathlon Standing/Visually Impaired
Ice Hockey Preliminary matches
Wheelchair Curling Round robin
Wednesday, March 14
Alpine Skiing Men's slalom
Cross-Country Skiing Men's and women's Sprint Classic
Cross-Country Skiing Semifinals & Finals
Ice Hockey Preliminary matches
Wheelchair Curling Round robin
Thursday, March 15
Alpine Skiing Women's slalom
Ice Hockey Play-offs
Wheelchair Curling Round robin
Friday, March 16
Biathlon Women's 12.5 km
Biathlon Men's 15 km
Biathlon Standing/Visually Impaired
Ice Hockey Play-offs
Snowboard Men's and women's Banked Slalom
Wheelchair Curling Tie breakers
Wheelchair Curling Semi-final
Saturday, March 17
Alpine Skiing Men's Giant Slalom
Cross-Country Skiing Men's 10km classic
Cross-Country Skiing Women's 7.5 km Classic
Cross-Country Skiing Men's 7.5 km
Cross-Country Skiing Women's 5 km Classic
Ice Hockey Bronze medal match
Wheelchair Curling Bronze medal match
Wheelchair Curling Gold medal match
Sunday, March 18
Alpine Skiing Women's Giant Slalom
Cross-Country Skiing 4 x 2.5 km Mixed Relay
Cross-Country Skiing 4 x 2.5 km Open Relay
Ice Hockey Gold medal match
Closing ceremony Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium