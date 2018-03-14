 
don't
miss
All Sports
Other Sports

Chernobyl Victim Oksana Masters 'On Cloud Nine' After Paralympics Gold

Updated: 14 March 2018 16:12 IST

Oksana Masters won her first Paralympic gold, in the 1.1km cross-country sprint skiing at the Pyeongchang Winter Paralympics.

Chernobyl Victim Oksana Masters
Oksana Masters celebrates after winning the gold medal in Winter Paralympics 2018. © AFP

An American skier who suffered birth defects due to the Chernobyl nuclear disaster and spent her early life in orphanages said Wednesday she was "on cloud nine" after winning Winter Paralympic gold. Oksana Masters was born in 1989 in what is now Ukraine, and was then part of the Soviet Union, three years after a reactor exploded at the Chernobyl plant, sparking the world's worst nuclear disaster. At birth, she had six toes on each foot, five webbed fingers on each hand and no thumbs, and her left leg was six inches (15cm) shorter than her right. Her family gave her up and she lived in three different orphanages until the age of seven, when she was adopted by an American woman and taken to the United States.

Due to the severity of her birth defects, doctors decided to amputate both her legs, and she also had multiple rounds of reconstructive surgery on her hands.

But despite her disabilities, Masters was determined to get involved in sports. As well as skiing, she also competes in rowing, biathlon and cycling.

On Wednesday she won her first Paralympic gold, in the 1.1km cross-country sprint skiing at the Pyeongchang Winter Paralympics.

"I feel like I'm cloud nine right now, I've been chasing this gold medal for such a long time," said the 28-year-old.

"This is the most amazing medal of my career."

Athletes with leg impairments compete in specially adapted sledges in Paralympic skiing events.

Masters had already won a silver in biathlon and a bronze in long-distance cross-country skiing at the Pyeongchang Paralympics.

She also won silver and bronze medals at the 2014 Sochi Paralympics and a bronze in rowing at the London 2012 Summer Paralympics.

Masters said she believed the dark days of her childhood had helped her become a champion athlete.

"I am so happy I have been able to channel all the things that I went through when I was younger and make them into something positive," she said.

The Chernobyl nuclear disaster happened when a safety test went wrong, causing a huge explosion that sent clouds of radioactive materials floating over Europe.

Topics : Other Sports
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Oksana Masters won her first Paralympic gold
  • I feel like I'm cloud nine right now, said Oksana after winning gold
  • This is the most amazing medal of my career, said Oksana
Related Articles
North Korea In Focus As Biggest Winter Paralympics 2018 Set To Open
North Korea In Focus As Biggest Winter Paralympics 2018 Set To Open
Winter Paralympics 2018 Pyeongchang: Google Doodle, Full Schedule, Dates And All You Need To Know
Winter Paralympics 2018 Pyeongchang: Google Doodle, Full Schedule, Dates And All You Need To Know
International Olympic Committee Lifts Doping Ban On Russia, Says Moscow Official
International Olympic Committee Lifts Doping Ban On Russia, Says Moscow Official
Javelin Thrower Davinder Kang Fails Dope Test, Stares At 4-Year Ban
Javelin Thrower Davinder Kang Fails Dope Test, Stares At 4-Year Ban
India Opt For Trousers Instead Of Sari At 2018 Commonwealth Games Ceremony
India Opt For Trousers Instead Of Sari At 2018 Commonwealth Games Ceremony
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.