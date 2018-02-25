 
don't
miss
All Sports
Other Sports

Winter Olympics: Record-Breaker Marit Bjoergen Puts Norway Top Of Final Tally

Updated: 25 February 2018 13:50 IST

After the final event of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, Norway and Germany both have 14 gold medals. But the Norwegians have a record 39 medals overall, compared to Germany's 31.

Winter Olympics: Record-Breaker Marit Bjoergen Puts Norway Top Of Final Tally
Marit Bjoergen became the most successful Winter Olympian of all time. © AFP

Marit Bjoergen grabbed a record-extending 15th Winter Olympics medal as she won the 30km cross country to put Norway top of the final medals table in Pyeongchang on Sunday. The cross-country legend, 37, signed off in style after a glittering Olympic career as she won 1min 49.5sec ahead of Finland's Krista Parmakoski, as Stina Nilsson of Sweden took bronze. After the final event of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, Norway and Germany both have 14 gold medals. But the Norwegians have a record 39 medals overall, compared to Germany's 31.

Bjoergen became the most successful Winter Olympian of all time earlier in the Games, when she finished third in the team sprint free.

Her bronze with Maiken Caspersen Falla put her on 14 Olympic medals, outstripping fellow Norwegian Ole Einar Bjoerndalen, who has 13 in biathlon.

Bjoergen is also the second most successful woman at either the Summer or Winter Games, trailing only Soviet gymnast Larisa Latynina with 18 medals.

Norway, a country of 5.2 million people, have enjoyed a barnstorming Olympics, breaking the United States' 2010 record of 37 medals at a single Winter Games.

Topics : Other Sports
Get the latest South Africa vs India 2018 news, check South Africa vs India 2018 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more South Africa vs India 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Bjoergen grabbed a record-extending 15th Winter Olympics medal
  • Norway topped the final medals table in Pyeongchang
  • Bjoergen is the most successful Winter Olympian of all time
Related Articles
Winter Olympics: South Korea Brings Curtain Down On
Winter Olympics: South Korea Brings Curtain Down On 'Peace Games'
Pyeongchang Winter Olympics: Sudden-Death Russia Hold Nerve To Win Hockey Gold
Pyeongchang Winter Olympics: Sudden-Death Russia Hold Nerve To Win Hockey Gold
Watch: Daredevil Squirrel Nearly Takes Out Snowboarder At Winter Olympics
Watch: Daredevil Squirrel Nearly Takes Out Snowboarder At Winter Olympics
Winter Olympics: Ester Ledecka Seals Stunning Double, Norway Set Medals Mark
Winter Olympics: Ester Ledecka Seals Stunning Double, Norway Set Medals Mark
Pyeongchang 2018: Russia
Pyeongchang 2018: Russia's Nadezhda Sergeeva Banned From Winter Olympics For Doping
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.