Winter Olympics 2018: 80 Russians To Participate In Opening Ceremony

Eighty members of the delegation of Olympic athletes from Russia will participate in the opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea's PyeongChang, the delegations head Stanislav Pozdnyakov said. "At the moment, our delegation comprises 168 athletes, almost all of them have already arrived," he said. "All athletes are happy to compete at the Games. We are grateful to the organising committee for providing us with comfortable accommodation and conditions for training. Experienced athletes have commended the high level of organisation," the delegation's head added.

On December 5, 2017, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced its decision to suspend the Russian Olympic Committee, banning the national team from participating in the 2018 Olympic Games in South Korea.

The IOC accused Russia of systematic violations of anti-doping rules, particularly during the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

At the same time, the IOC allowed clean athletes to participate in the upcoming games as "Olympic Athletes of Russia."