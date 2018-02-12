Winter Olympics 2018: 177 Cases Of Norovirus Infection Confirmed In PyeongChang

The organising committee added that 19 new cases were confirmed on Sunday.

Organisers of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics said Monday a total of 177 cases of norovirus infection have been confirmed since the outbreak in the Olympic host town last week. The organising committee added that 19 new cases were confirmed on Sunday.

No athletes have been affected by the virus, which is known to cause stomach pain and diarrhea, it said, reports Yonhap news agency.

The newly confirmed patients include three members of civil security staff.

The organisers said 68 of those affected have fully recovered and returned to work.