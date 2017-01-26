 
What More Should I do? Pankaj Advani Asks After Padma Bhushan Snub

Updated: 26 January 2017 13:15 IST

Pankaj Advani, who has pocketed eight world titles in the last eight years, was recommended for the third highest civilian award of the country by the Karnataka government as well as the Billiards and Snooker Federation of India (BSFI).

Pankaj Advani won the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award in 2006. © NDTV

Disappointed at missing out on Padma Bhushan award for the second year in a row, 16-time world champion cueist Pankaj Advani says he does not know what he needs to do more to receive the coveted civilian honour. Advani, who has bagged eight world titles in the last eight years, was recommended for the third highest civilian award of the country by the Karnataka government as well as the Billiards and Snooker Federation of India (BSFI).

The Bengaluru-based Advani, one of India's greatest cueists, did not say much after being overlooked for the award yet again, but took to social micro-blogging site Twitter to express his sentiments.

Advani tweeted in his response to Sports Minister Vijay Goel, who congratulated him for winning a staggering 28th national title in Pune earlier this week.

No sportsperson was chosen for Padma Bhushan this year while eight athletes from various disciplines, including Virat Kohli and Dipa Karmakar, were honoured with Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian honour which Advani received way back in 2009.

Advani has also been awarded with the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna (2006), India's highest sporting honour.

BSFI secretary S Balasubramaniam could not think of any current sportsperson more deserving than Advani for the Padma Bhushan.

"It is very sad to hear that he has been ignored again. It is happening year after year. It is disheartening not only for him but for the entire fraternity. Looks like lobbying is what works (to get these awards). If you go by sheer performance, Pankaj should have got it long ago. Tell me a sportsperson who consistently win world titles like Pankaj. However, we will try again next year," Balasubramaniam told PTI on Thursday.

(With inputs from PTI)

