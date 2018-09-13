Watch: Asian Games Gold Medallist Swapna Barman Shows Her 'Rare Talent'

Asian Games 2018 gold medallist Swapna Barman displayed her rare singing talent at an event in Kolkata. The 21-year-old Barman had also come into focus for having an unusual six toes on each foot. Barman, who was born in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal took the stage to sing a few lines from a popular song. One of the visitors at the event posted the video on Twitter and said, "Very rare talent of Gold Medallist of @asiangames2018 @Swapna_Barman96 singing a bengali song in a event at Press Club, Kolkata . A pure bong culture!"

A few days back, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi had invited Swapna Barman to treat her tooth infection and back pain.

The 21-year-old, Barman had fought off a toothache and a stiff challenge from China's Wang Qingling to claim gold in the heptathlon event.

Swapna's triumph in the women's heptathlon is the first-ever gold for India in the event at the Asiad. She had posted a score of 6026 points.

Wang Qingling of China scored 5954 to take silver while Japan's Yuki Yamasaki produced her personal best of 5873 to bag the bronze medal.