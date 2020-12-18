Story ProgressBack to home
Vladimir Putin Olympics Ban "Unacceptable": Russian Olympic Committee
Russia's Olympic Committee on Thursday said that a Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) decision to bar the country's high-ranking officials including President Vladimir Putin from attending the Olympics was "unacceptable".
The CAS banned Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin from attending the Olympics.© AFP
Russia's Olympic Committee on Thursday said that a Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) decision to bar the country's high-ranking officials including President Vladimir Putin from attending the Olympics was "unacceptable". But the committee's president Stanislav Pozdnyakov also expressed satisfaction that Russian athletes would be able to compete under a neutral flag and would not be "collectively" banned.
