Valentino Rossi Leaves Hospital After Crash: Yamaha Team

Updated: 26 May 2017 23:44 IST

Rossi crashed out of the French Grand Prix at Le Mans on the last lap last weekend handing victory to teammate Maverick Vinales

Valentino Rossi is an Italian professional motorcycle road racer. © AFP

MotoGP star Valentino Rossi has been discharged from hospital in Rimini where he was admitted after a training accident, his Yamaha team said on Friday. The 38-year-old Italian suffered chest and stomach injuries in a motocross training accident at Mondavio in Pesaro Urbino near Rimini on Thursday and was taken to hospital.

"Valentino Rossi has returned home from the "Ospedale Infermi" in Rimini, having successfully completed routine diagnostic tests that were scheduled earlier this afternoon," said Yamaha in a statement.

"With the attending doctors confirming the findings shared in this morning's medical bulletin, the nine-time world champion left the hospital at 5.30pm, accompanied by his staff.

"He will continue the recovery process in his own surroundings."

Rossi crashed out of the French Grand Prix at Le Mans on the last lap last weekend handing victory to teammate Maverick Vinales and lies third in the world championship standings.

It is not clear whether Rossi will be fit enough to take part in the Italian Grand Prix at Mugello next week.

Highlights
  • Rossi has been discharged from the hospital in Rimini
  • Rossi suffered chest and stomach injuries
  • Rossi's participation in Italian Grand Prix is doubtful
