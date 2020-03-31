Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Other Sports

USA Rugby Files For Bankruptcy As COVID-19 Worsens Financial Woes

Updated: 31 March 2020 08:35 IST

In a statement posted, USA Rugby said it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, which allows financially struggling organizations to reorganize and restructure debt.

USA Rugby Files For Bankruptcy As COVID-19 Worsens Financial Woes
USA Rugby, its financial troubles exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic, has filed for bankruptcy. © AFP

USA Rugby, its financial troubles exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic, has filed for bankruptcy, the federation said on Monday. In a statement posted on its website, USA Rugby said it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, which allows financially struggling organizations to reorganize and restructure debt. "Existing financial challenges have been accelerated by the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on rugby activities," USA Rugby said. Sport around the world has been brought to a virtual standstill by the COVID-19 pandemic as authorities banned large gatherings in a bid to slow the spread of the virus.

USA Rugby said the suspension of competition resulted in "significant loss of revenue from spring and summer membership dues, sponsorship drawbacks and additional revenue sources."

The bankruptcy filing includes a plan for a financial support package approved by the executive committee of the global governing body World Rugby.

That will bolster the federation through reorganization, with World Rugby and other creditors to sign off on an eventual restructuring plan.

The men's and women's national teams, in 15s and Sevens, will continue "to compete as normal" when rugby returns after the pandemic.

"While the current climate is of course much larger than rugby, we remain focused with stakeholders and supporters in the continued effort toward a balanced rugby community where the game can truly grow," USA Rugby chair Barbara O'Brien said.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Other Sports
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • USA Rugby has filed for bankruptcy
  • USA Rugby's financial troubles were exacerbated by coronavirus pandemic
  • USA Rugby said it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
Related Articles
IOC Says No Immediate Plans For Rescheduling Remaining Olympic Qualifiers
IOC Says No Immediate Plans For Rescheduling Remaining Olympic Qualifiers
Tokyo Olympics, Deferred Over Coronavirus, To Be Held From July 23 To August 8, 2021
Tokyo Olympics, Deferred Over Coronavirus, To Be Held From July 23 To August 8, 2021
Australia Deny Canada Collusion Over Tokyo Games Pullout
Australia Deny Canada Collusion Over Tokyo Games Pullout
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Organisers Say "New Dates Likely To Be Revealed This Week"
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Organisers Say "New Dates Likely To Be Revealed This Week"
Indian Olympic Association Promises "Support And Contribution" In Fight Against Coronavirus
Indian Olympic Association Promises "Support And Contribution" In Fight Against Coronavirus
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.