Bharat Khandare Becomes First India-Born Fighter To Sign With Ultimate Fighting Championship

Updated: 11 November 2017 18:52 IST

Bharat Khandare is set to make his Ultimate Fighting Championship debut at UFC Fight Night in Shanghai on November 25th.

Bharat Khandare has been signed by the Ultimate Fighting Championship. © Twitter

Ultimate Fighting Championship might already have an Indian-origin fighter in Arjan Singh Bhullar, however, history was made on Saturday as Bharat Khandare became the first India-born fighter to be signed by the MMA promotion. The UFC's aim to take MMA to all parts of the world is well and truly underway and now India can to be added to the list. The UFC India on Saturday welcomed Brave Combat Federation bantamweight fighter Bharat Khandare to the organisation. Khandare will make his debut at UFC Fight Night in Shanghai on November 25th.

Twitter hailed the news and sent their best wishes to the Indian MMA fighter. 

UFC Fight Night will take place at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Shanghai on November 25. It will be the first UFC event held on mainland China and will air live on UFC Fight Pass in the United States.

As per the latest news, the event will be headlined by former UFC Middleweight Champion Anderson Silva and top UFC middleweight contender Kelvin Gastelum.

According to reports, Khandare was on a five-fight finishing streak before going down to Ahmed Faress at Brave CF 5 in April earlier this year. Meanwhile, Pinguyan Liu will go into the fight against the Indian on a seven-fight win streak.

Arjan Singh Bhullar was the first Indian-origin figter to be signed by the UFC. Bhullar had represented Canada at the 2012 London Olympics London 2012. Among Bhullar's achievments is a gold medal at the Delhi Commonwealth Games in 2010.

