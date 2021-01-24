Story ProgressBack to home
Dustin Poirier Knocks Out Conor McGregor At UFC 257
Dustin Poirier staggered Conor McGregor with an overhand left and then dropped him to the canvas with a straight right before referee Herb Dean waved it off at 2min 32sec of the second round.
Dustin Poirier knocked out Conor McGregor in the second round of their lightweight bout at UFC 257.© UFC/Twitter
Dustin Poirier knocked out Conor McGregor in the second round of their lightweight bout at UFC 257 in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.
It was a major shock in superstar McGregor's return to the octagon for the first time in a year.
American Poirier staggered Irishman McGregor with an overhand left and then dropped him to the canvas with a straight right before referee Herb Dean waved it off at 2min 32sec of the second round.
