 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Other Sports

Tokyo Postponement Has "No Impact" On Paris 2024 Olympics, Says Organiser

Updated: 25 March 2020 08:29 IST

The Paris Games will go ahead as scheduled in "summer 2024", the head of the organising committee Tony Estanguet said.

Tokyo Postponement Has "No Impact" On Paris 2024 Olympics, Says Organiser
The 2020 Games were delayed until "no later than summer 2021" due to coronavirus. © AFP

The postponement of the Tokyo Olympics due to the coronavirus pandemic will have "no impact" on the Paris Games, which will go ahead as scheduled in "summer 2024", the head of the organising committee Tony Estanguet told AFP on Tuesday. The 2020 Games were delayed until "no later than summer 2021" by the IOC and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe earlier on Tuesday, but Estanguet said the first postponement of an Olympics during peacetime would not affect the Paris edition, which will now be staged three years after the Tokyo event. "The 2024 Games will be held in the summer of 2024. There is no impact on the date," said the three-time Olympic canoeing champion.

The Olympics were due to be held from July 24-August 9 this year, but it was deemed too dangerous to hold it as planned due to the pandemic which has claimed the lives of almost 7,000 people worldwide.

"It was the best decision for the athletes, for all the players in the Games," added Estanguet. 

"I believe that the Games must stay in their place.

"We are really advancing on our own preparation plan. Each situation in the Games is different. We do not have the same infrastructure to build.

"We are advancing on our schedule independently of that of Tokyo."

The Olympics became the highest-profile of a long list of sporting events hit by the COVID-19 outbreak, with football's Euro 2020 also postponed until next year, while the majority of global international sport has been put on hold.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Other Sports
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Paris Games will go ahead as scheduled in "summer 2024"
  • Tokyo 2020 were delayed until "no later than summer 2021" due to COVID-19
  • The Olympics were due to be held from July 24-August 9 this year
Related Articles
Abhinav Bindra Welcomes Tokyo Olympics Postponement, Calls To Suspend Training Camps And Safe Guard Athletes
Abhinav Bindra Welcomes Tokyo Olympics Postponement, Calls To Suspend Training Camps And Safe Guard Athletes
Tokyo 1940: The Games That Became The Missing Olympics
Tokyo 1940: The Games That Became The 'Missing Olympics'
IOA Welcomes Postponement Of Tokyo Olympics, Says Athletes Relieved Of Stress
IOA Welcomes Postponement Of Tokyo Olympics, Says Athletes Relieved Of Stress
Postponing The Olympic Games: Its Complicated
Postponing The Olympic Games: It's Complicated
Olympics 2020: From "Best Prepared" To Postponed - Rocky Road Of Tokyo Games
Olympics 2020: From "Best Prepared" To Postponed - Rocky Road Of Tokyo Games
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.