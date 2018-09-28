 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Other Sports

Woods, Reed Set For Ryder Cup Repeat With Fleetwood And Molinari

Updated: 28 September 2018 23:48 IST

The Americans swept the first three matches in Friday's fourballs before Fleetwood and Molinari fought back.

Woods, Reed Set For Ryder Cup Repeat With Fleetwood And Molinari
Tiger Woods and Patrick Reed will renew their rivalry with star Ryder Cup pairing. © AFP

Tiger Woods and Patrick Reed will renew their rivalry with Europe's star Ryder Cup pairing Tommy Fleetwood and Francesco Molinari in Saturday's morning fourballs as the United States look to recover from a 5-3 deficit. The Americans swept the first three matches in Friday's fourballs before Fleetwood and Molinari fought back to defeat Woods and Reed 3 and 1 to put Europe on the board at Le Golf National. Thomas Bjorn's hosts then secured a whitewash in the foursomes for the first time in team history to turn the competition on its head.

Rory McIlroy and Sergio Garcia take on Brooks Koepka and Tony Finau in Saturday's opening contest, with Paul Casey and Tyrrell Hatton meeting Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler in the second match.

Woods and Reed, who were left out of the foursomes debacle, will once more face off against Fleetwood and Molinari in the third match.

It will be Molinari's fourth Ryder Cup encounter with Woods after the two squared off in the singles at both the 2010 and 2012 events.

The Italian also won the British Open in July while playing alongside Woods, who had led with eight holes to go.

Ian Poulter and Jon Rahm battle Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas in the anchor match as Jim Furyk kept faith with the same eight who played in Friday's first session.

Comments
Topics : Tiger Woods Other Sports
Get the latest Asia Cup 2018 news, check out the Asia Cup 2018 schedule and live score and Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Asia Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • The Americans swept the first three matches in Friday's fourballs
  • Woods and Reed were left out of the foursomes debacle
  • It will be Molinari's fourth Ryder Cup encounter with Woods
Related Articles
"I
"I'm A Slumdog", Mike Tyson Says On India Trip
Chess Olympiad: India Defeat Paraguay In Open Section
Chess Olympiad: India Defeat Paraguay In Open Section
Chess Olympiad: Indian Women Win Against Poland, Men Go Down To US
Chess Olympiad: Indian Women Win Against Poland, Men Go Down To US
Watch: Indian Chess Player Niklesh Jain Proposes To Colombian Woman Grandmaster Angela Franco At Olympiad
Watch: Indian Chess Player Niklesh Jain Proposes To Colombian Woman Grandmaster Angela Franco At Olympiad
Chess Olympiad: India To Cross Swords With Top Seed US
Chess Olympiad: India To Cross Swords With Top Seed US
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.