 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Other Sports

Teenage Shooter Vijayveer Sidhu Bags Gold In Junior Category, Gurpreet Singh Wins Senior Silver At ISSF World Championships

Updated: 14 September 2018 18:37 IST

Vijayveer Sidhu's individual summit podium finish came after he combined with Rajkanwar Singh Sandhu and Adarsh Singh to claim the team gold.

Teenage Shooter Vijayveer Sidhu Bags Gold In Junior Category, Gurpreet Singh Wins Senior Silver At ISSF World Championships
Indian shooters made the country proud on Friday. © Twitter

Indian shooters made the country proud on Friday after clinching one silver in the seniors category and two gold medals in the junior category of the ISSF World Championships in Changwon, South Korea. Arjuna Award winner Gurpreet Singh bagged a silver medal in the senior men's standard pistol event while 16-year-old Vijayveer Sidhu shot gold in the 25m standard pistol event for junior men. Sidhu's individual summit podium finish came after he combined with Rajkanwar Singh Sandhu and Adarsh Singh to claim the team gold on the final day of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) competition.

India were placed third in the medals tally with 11 gold, nine silver and seven bronze medals for a total of 27, making this their best performance in the showpiece.

Sidhu, who finished fourth in the 25m pistol Thursday, had an individual score of 572 to finish ahead of Korean Lee Gunheyok (570) and China's Haojie Zhu (565).

In the team competition, Sidhu, Sandhu (564) and Adarsh Singh (559) totalled 1695 to fetch the top honours with Korea (1693) and Czech Republic (1674) settling for the silver and the bronze medals respectively.

Adarsh Singh managed a fourth-place finish in the individual competition. In the senior competition, Gurpreet Singh ensured that the contingent signed off on a positive note with his silver.

The former Commonwealth Games gold medallist fired a score of 579 to finish second behind Ukraine's Pavlo Korostylov, who shot a score of 581.

The bronze medal went to Koreas Kim Junhong, who shot the same score as the Indian but had lesser inner-10s to his credit.

India ended fourth in the team event with Gurpreet, Amanpreet Singh (560) and London Olympics silver-medallist Vijay Kumar (560) combining for a score of 1699.

India's junior women's skeet team finished a creditable fourth with the trio of Simranpreet Kaur, Parinaaz Dhaliwal and Areeba Khan totalling 318.

None of them managed to qualify for the individual finals. However, Anjum Moudgil and Apurvi Chandela secured quota places for the 2020 Olympics by winning a silver and finishing fourth respectively in the women's 10m air rifle event.

Though the two shooters have secured quotas, as per the stated policy, the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) will take the final call on selection, based on the aggregate scores of shooters (in international tournaments and selection trials) leading up to the Olympic Games.

(With PTI inputs)

Comments
Topics : Shooting Other Sports
Get the latest Asia Cup 2018 news, check out the Asia Cup 2018 schedule and live score and Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Asia Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Vijayveer Sidhu's individual gold came after a team gold
  • India were placed third in the medals tally with 11 gold
  • Vijayvee Sidhu finished fourth in the 25m pistol Thursday
Related Articles
Watch: Asian Games Gold Medallist Swapna Barman Shows Her
Watch: Asian Games Gold Medallist Swapna Barman Shows Her 'Rare Talent'
Swapna Barman, Asian Games Gold Medallist, Invited By AIIMS For Treatment, Says Report
Swapna Barman, Asian Games Gold Medallist, Invited By AIIMS For Treatment, Says Report
ISSF World Championship: Junior Shooters Add Silver, Bronze To India
ISSF World Championship: Junior Shooters Add Silver, Bronze To India's Medal Tally
Watch: Moto2 Rider Banned After Grabbing Rival
Watch: Moto2 Rider Banned After Grabbing Rival's Brake While Racing At 220kph
Arpinder Singh Becomes First Indian To Win A Medal In IAAF Continental Cup
Arpinder Singh Becomes First Indian To Win A Medal In IAAF Continental Cup
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.