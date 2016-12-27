Suresh Kalmadi, Accused in CWG Scam, Appointed Indian Olympic Association Lifetime Patron

In a move which could trigger major controversy, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Tuesday named Suresh Kalmadi and Abhay Singh Chautala as its lifetime patron and president respectively in its Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Before Kalmadi and Chautala, only Vijay Kumar Malhotra, who served as acting IOA chief between 2011 and 2012, was made the Life President, according to IOA's official website.

Kalmadi served as IOA president from 1996 to 2011 and was jailed for 10 months for his involvement in the 2010 Delhi Commonwealth Games corruption scandal but later released on bail.

'Totally unacceptable'

Sports minister Vijay Goel said that the appointment was a serious issue. "I will look into it. It is a serious issue," he said. "It is totally unacceptable to us as both of them are facing serious corruption and criminal charges. In fact, IOA was suspended by IOC when Abhay Chautala and Lalit Bhanot were elected as office bearers of IOA and the suspension was lifted only when the two were removed from the management."

Goel added that the sports ministry has asked for a complete report on the appointments. "We have sought details and on receipt of complete report we shall review the whole situation and take appropriate action. Our government is committed to good governance and transparency in sports. Sports is for public good and sports governance is a public function and, therefore, it is governed by Public law," he said.

Allegations against Kalmadi

The Pune-born administrator Kalmadi, also a former Congress Member of Parliament, was a powerful sports officials in his heydays. He was the president of Asian Athletics Association for 13 years from 2000 to 2013. He was last year made Life President of the Asian athletics body last year.

Kalmadi, now 72, was also a member of the powerful ruling council of the International Athletics Federation (IAAF) from 2001 to 2013.

Suresh Kalmadi is alleged to have been involved in corrupt practices in relation to the 2010 Commonwealth Games during his tenure as president of the IOA and chairman of Commonwealth Games 2010.

In June 2015, the scam-tainted Kalmadi was conferred with the Asian Athletics Association (AAA) President's award for his contribution towards the development of athletics in the continent at the AAA Gala Dinner and award ceremony in Wuhan.

Chautala's past

Earlier, Abhay Singh Chautala was elected as a chief of the Haryana Olympic Association (HOA) in November.

The former IOA's president presence at the Rio Olympics also raised a few eyebrows in August. The politician from Haryana was spotted at the athletes village posing with a few prominent members of the Indian contingent, wearing an all area access pass.

Chautala was the primary reason why International Olympic Committee (IOC) suspended the Indian Olympic association (IOA) in 2012, since their rules don't allow charge-sheeted individuals to contest elections.

The 53-year-old Chautala has a disproportionate assets case registered against him by the CBI. He is charged with holding assets worth over five times his income.

Also, Chautala took over as the president of the IOA in 2012 following a controversial election process.

A year later, the IOA finally amended its Constitution as per directives of the IOC, kicking out Chautala from the post of president and barring him from contesting future elections.

In 2012, the erstwhile Indian Amateur Boxing Federation (IABF) was also terminated for manipulation in elections by the World Body; all this while Chautala was the president.

